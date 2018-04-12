Bus services in Cape Town were disrupted on Thursday ahead of a union march to Parliament to protest against proposed new strike laws.

The protest was organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and community organisations. It is part of a protected strike and was expected to be joined by various unions. The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said it was joining the march to "defend the right to strike" as well as protest the level of the new minimum wage.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said the march would also be a platform for protest about other issues affecting communities. "For example‚ issues such as the water crisis in Cape Town‚ and how it affected the working class and the poor primarily and the elite were virtually untouched. There is also the issue of the VAT increase and the negative impact that’s having on the workers and the poor."

Marchers also wanted to express solidarity with Palestine and "condemn apartheid Israel" for what she said was its ruthlessness against the Palestinian population.

Amendments to the Labour Relations Act, which are expected to be implemented this year, will include the introduction of a minimum wage of R20 an hour‚ which Hlubi described as a "poverty wage".

A labour department press release in November quoted the chief director responsible for collective bargaining‚ Thembinkosi Mkalipi‚ as saying strikes and pickets would go through a commissioner who would determine picketing rules.

"When determining picketing rules‚ a commissioner must do so in accordance with default picketing rules in the code of good practice after taking representations made by parties‚" he said. "The amendments are designed to strengthen collective bargaining‚ enhance labour market stability and promote proactive and speedy dispute resolution."

Cape Town MMC for transport Brett Herron said some MyCiTi bus drivers were members of Numsa and were joining the march. "Currently, the Table View routes are most affected. The full impact of the march will be known once the march starts‚ since some bus drivers may do their morning shift and join the march later."