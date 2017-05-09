Mildred Oliphant wants more stick and less carrot in Employment Equity Act

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant said the 2016 Employment Equity Report points to a painfully slow pace of transformation in the South African labour market.

The report released in Pretoria on Tuesday showed that white people occupied 68% of the of the country’s top management positions in the public and private sectors, six times the group’s economically active population.

Africans made up only 14.4% of top management, but this group dominated the unskilled employees level at 83%.