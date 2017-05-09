Mildred Oliphant wants more stick and less carrot in Employment Equity Act
Labour minister says the equity report shows that transformation of the South African labour market has been painfully slow
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant said the 2016 Employment Equity Report points to a painfully slow pace of transformation in the South African labour market.
The report released in Pretoria on Tuesday showed that white people occupied 68% of the of the country’s top management positions in the public and private sectors, six times the group’s economically active population.
Africans made up only 14.4% of top management, but this group dominated the unskilled employees level at 83%.
The Labour Department said it received 26,255 employment equity reports in 2016, a 4.8% increase on 2015.
Awareness of the Employment Equity Act was credited for the increase, although Oliphant said there was still a "glaring lack of appetite for transformation, especially by big corporates".
She said the state of affairs left the department with no option but to consider adopting harsher consequences for noncompliance.
Commission for Employment Equity chairperson Tabea Kabinde said they had made policy amendment suggestions to the minister, including the promulgation of section 53 of the Employment Equity Act to punish noncompliant employers by blocking them from doing business with the government.
"It’s time to up the ante and this may include promulgating the ‘stick’ sections of the employment equity act because quiet frankly, the ‘carrot’ sections of the [act] have not delivered the desired results," Oliphant said.
