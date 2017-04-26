Major changes planned for Compensation Fund

Far-reaching changes are in the pipeline for the Compensation Fund, which will eventually incorporate the Compensation Commission for Occupational Diseases that is currently the responsibility of the Department of Health.

The Compensation Fund, which falls under the Department of Labour, is being restructured and is attempting to wipe out its backlog of 60,000 cases, department director-general Thobile Lamati said at a media briefing on Tuesday held for Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant to launch Workers Month on May 1.

Lamati said the current backlog consisted of old cases, many of which were not processed because of incomplete documentation.

The Compensation Fund has been plagued by problems of poor administration, archaic computer systems and a mountain of unpaid claims that have left workers destitute and hospital bills unpaid.