Discovery Life claims similar to pattern before Covid-19
Discovery Life saw a marked increase in health screening in 2023, resulting in the earlier detection of severe illnesses including cancer
18 April 2024 - 14:14
Discovery Life paid out R10.3bn to clients in 2023, down on the R11bn paid out the year before, as claims returned to patterns seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Discovery Life is the life insurance business of JSE-listed Discovery, which also operates a medical scheme administrator, a healthy rewards scheme called Vitality, and banking and investment services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.