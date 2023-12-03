WENDY KNOWLER: Ensuring that insurers pay out can be tricky
03 December 2023 - 08:14
Credit life insurance is not cheap, especially when taken out on a large loan such as a mortgage.
In Angeline’s case, the premium on her outstanding bond balance of about R340,000 was R518 a month. She took out the home loan jointly with her mother 10 years ago, and in that time, despite a succession of punishing recent interest rate hikes and income challenges, she kept paying that credit life insurance premium, in the belief that should either of them die or become disabled the loan balance would be settled...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.