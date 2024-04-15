Experts tackle SA's healthcare challenges at Investec conference

The recent inaugural HealthBeat conference, hosted by Investec, brought together healthcare experts from SA’s private and public sectors, NGOs and industry associations.

The platform was created to enable the exchange of ideas that generate solutions to the challenges facing the sector and to attract investment.

SA’s healthcare sector is a major cog in the economy, but faces complex challenges that individuals or groups within the system cannot solve alone.

In a country where only 15.8% of the population — roughly 9-million people — are medical aid members and can access private healthcare, the majority of citizens depend on a public healthcare system that is beset with challenges, including poor governance and management as well as a shortage of skills.

While the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, now before the president, aims to broaden access to quality healthcare for all South Africans, questions remain regarding its effectiveness, constitutionality, and how to fund it.

Other pertinent issues relate to the role technological advancements can play in improving care and treatment as well as creating more equitable access to healthcare services.