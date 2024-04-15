SA spending more resilient than global peers, says report

“Our latest research highlights that throughout 2023, global economies navigated a complex path of post-pandemic revival, framed by persistent inflation and high interest rates. These challenges pushed up the cost of living, prompting consumers to adjust their spending habits,” says Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

“The analysis allows us to explore the effects and to compare the spending patterns of typical South Africans and Discovery Bank clients with those of other emerging and developed markets.

“This comparison highlights South Africa’s economic resilience. The report confirms that South African cities demonstrate more stable spending patterns year on year and less fluctuation in spending across different market segments compared with cities in emerging and developed countries.”

Lineshree Moodley, country manager for Visa SA, says: “Visa is delighted to partner with Discovery to share insights from the latest SpendTrend24 report. Despite economic challenges, South Africa has shown remarkable resilience.

“SpendTrend24 charts the path forward in our digital economy and we firmly believe that with the data and foresight provided by the research; individuals, businesses and economies are empowered to innovate, foster financial inclusion and drive meaningful change in the face of evolving consumer demands and business needs.”