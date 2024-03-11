National / Health

Clock ticks on tobacco bill as parliament winds down

Fiercely contested bill will pass to SA's next administration if it is allowed to lapse

11 March 2024 - 20:11
by Tamar Kahn

Public health advocates have expressed dismay at the likely prospect that MPs will not finish work on the government’s tough new anti-tobacco laws before parliament rises ahead of the May general election.

If, as is widely expected, the fiercely contested bill lapses, it will be up to the parliament formed by SA’s next administration to decide whether to revive the bill and continue work on it...

