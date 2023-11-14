SA fails to raise defences against tobacco industry influence
14 November 2023 - 19:44
The SA government has failed to raise its defences against the influence from the tobacco industry, according to a report released on Tuesday by the global tobacco industry watchdog STOP.
SA’s scored 64 in the 2023 global tobacco industry interference index. This is the identical rating it received in STOP’s 2021 report, which noted at the time that the government’s efforts to limit the influence of tobacco companies had weakened during the coronavirus pandemic. The higher the score, the greater the tobacco industry’s interference in public health policies...
