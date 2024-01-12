Private sector medicine prices set to rise as much as 6.8%
12 January 2024 - 05:00
The health department has informed pharmaceutical manufacturers that they will be permitted an above-inflation 6.79% hike for private sector medicine sales in 2024, offering drugmakers some relief from rising input costs, but piling pressure on cash-strapped consumers and medical schemes.
The SA Reserve Bank put inflation at 5.8% in November and expects it to average 5% in 2024...
