Department of health on the carpet over citizens’ Covid-19 data

Watchdog refers it to its enforcement committee after its failure to report on destroying what it had collected

20 February 2023 - 19:25 Tamar Kahn

SA’s information regulator has referred the department of health to its enforcement committee over its failure to report on how it has dealt with the data it collected for contact tracing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Referral to the enforcement committee can culminate in an enforcement notice, which has the same effect as a court order...

