First lockdown triggered huge surgical backlog in Western Cape
Modelling study estimates the national backlog of surgical procedures could run to 150,000 cases in the first 12 weeks of lockdown
11 May 2021 - 20:22
A backlog of more than 1,000 elective surgeries was built up by just six public hospitals in the Western Cape during the first four months of SA’s Covid-19 lockdown, suggesting a potentially devastating national picture of deferred care, according to a study published in the SA Medical Journal.
Both government and private hospitals cut non-emergency services when the national lockdown began on March 27 2020, to prepare for the anticipated surge in Covid-19 admissions. A modelling study that considered the impact of the first 12 weeks of the lockdown estimated the national backlog of surgical procedures could run to 150,000 cases, but to date there has been little primary research on the subject in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now