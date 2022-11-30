National / Health

MPs run out of time on NHI bill

Postponed meeting between health department and vetting committee means the proposed legislation won’t be adopted in time for the ANC’s elective conference

BL Premium
30 November 2022 - 17:54 Tamar Kahn

Parliament’s health committee has run out of time to process the controversial National Health Insurance Bill in the National Assembly before the ANC’s elective conference after a key meeting with the health department was delayed.

The NHI Bill is the government’s first piece of legislation in realising its plan for universal health coverage, which promises to provide citizens with healthcare services that are free at the point of delivery...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.