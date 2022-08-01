New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
Worsening social conditions have raised demand for healthcare, hospital association conference told
The government is instituting extensive cuts to public health budgets against a backdrop of soaring demand for services, fuelled by worsening social conditions and the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Wits adjunct professor Michael Sachs warned delegates to the annual Hospital Association of SA (HASA) conference on Monday.
The HASA is an industry association for private hospitals and its annual conference draws prominent figures from across the public and private healthcare sector...
Public healthcare budget cut just as demand for services soars
