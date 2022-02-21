National / Health SA vaccine rules to ease with 7-million shots set to expire Of 21-million J&J and Pfizer/BioNTech doses, 7-million Pfizer jabs reach end of shelf life by midyear B L Premium

Facing flagging demand from the public and a stockpile of millions of coronavirus vaccines with midyear expiry dates, the government has slashed the interval between jabs and announced that adults can have different shots when they go for their boosters.

SA has 21-million vaccine doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on hand, with 7-million Pfizer jabs expiring by midyear, said health deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp...