National / Health

SA’s response to Covid must be independently assessed, says Shabir Madhi

Recent moves to relax quarantine rules indicate a shift away ‘from any pretence that we have the ability to prevent the spread of the virus’

03 February 2022 - 17:40 Katharine Child
Prof Shabir Madhi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Prof Shabir Madhi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

SA should set up an independent body so review SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Shabir Madhi, the dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences, who has also added to calls by some scientists to end the state of disaster.

“It is critical that an independent body be commissioned to reflect on the successes and failures over the past 23 months,” Madhi wrote in an article on Business Day.

SA had among the most severe restrictions anywhere when the pandemic landed on its shores, implementing measures such as a complete ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products. Despite the economic sacrifice that saw GDP contract 6.4% in 2020, the most in a century, the country still emerged with one of the highest numbers of fatalities in the world at 95,000 deaths — though excess data indicates the actual number might be three times that.

Madhi argued that SA’s high Covid-19 fatality rate and infection rates showed that lockdown restrictions did not stop the spread. 

Current regulations such as wearing “material masks”, especially outdoors, or to enter a restaurant amounted to “theatre”, Madhi said. Recent moves to relax quarantine rules indicated a shift away “from any pretence that we have the ability to prevent spread of the virus”.

SA should prioritise booster vaccinations for immune-compromised people older than 50 years, he said.  

childk@businesslive.co.za

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Commission-fatigued SA could do with one on its Covid response

Another inquiry might not sound appealing but questions need to be asked about the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis
Opinion
7 months ago

Excess mortality during omicron wave ‘a blip’ compared to that of previous surges

The number of excess death in the week to December 26 fell to 3,016 from 3,087 a week earlier
News
4 weeks ago

Over 70% of South Africans have had Covid-19, which is masking severity of Omicron, scientist says

Vaccinologist Shabir Madhi says about 20% has been infected previously when the Beta variant emerged a year ago
News
1 month ago

Lift travel bans, Omicron has ‘probably already spread globally’, say top SA scientists

By their nature‚ Sars-CoV-2 variants are several steps ahead of the international travel curve and travel bans are pointless, say scientists
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Aaron Motsoaledi moves to close residency ...
National
2.
Foreign graduates face more hurdles to stay in SA ...
National
3.
Hopes of progress at Eskom dim ahead of ...
National
4.
Gupta-linked officials arrested over R38m invoice ...
National
5.
Zondo rips into role of Gwede Mantashe in state ...
National

Related Articles

SAUL JOHNSON: Going from a life of vigilance to one of cautious optimism

Opinion

England revives Plan A in bid to live alongside Covid-19

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.