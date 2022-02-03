SA’s response to Covid must be independently assessed, says Shabir Madhi

SA had among the most severe restrictions anywhere when the pandemic landed on its shores, implementing measures such as a complete ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products. Despite the economic sacrifice that saw GDP contract 6.4% in 2020, the most in a century, the country still emerged with one of the highest numbers of fatalities in the world at 95,000 deaths — though excess data indicates the actual number might be three times that.

Madhi argued that SA’s high Covid-19 fatality rate and infection rates showed that lockdown restrictions did not stop the spread.

Current regulations such as wearing “material masks”, especially outdoors, or to enter a restaurant amounted to “theatre”, Madhi said. Recent moves to relax quarantine rules indicated a shift away “from any pretence that we have the ability to prevent spread of the virus”.

SA should prioritise booster vaccinations for immune-compromised people older than 50 years, he said.

