LUKANYO MNYANDA: Commission-fatigued SA could do with one on its Covid response Questions need to be asked about the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis

It was just more than four months ago that Tito Mboweni stood his ground and refused to allocate more money to the Zondo commission into state capture.

“This perpetual extension of the inquiry into state capture is not really conducive,” the minister said in February after he had unveiled his annual budget, making an unfavourable comparison to the Mpati commission into governance failures at the Public Investment Corporation...