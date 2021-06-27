LUKANYO MNYANDA: Commission-fatigued SA could do with one on its Covid response
Questions need to be asked about the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis
27 June 2021 - 15:45
It was just more than four months ago that Tito Mboweni stood his ground and refused to allocate more money to the Zondo commission into state capture.
“This perpetual extension of the inquiry into state capture is not really conducive,” the minister said in February after he had unveiled his annual budget, making an unfavourable comparison to the Mpati commission into governance failures at the Public Investment Corporation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now