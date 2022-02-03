SHABIR A MADHI: Why it is time for the national coronavirus command council to go

The global waning of the most recent resurgence of Covid-19, dominated by the Omicron variant, has largely mirrored the experience of SA, where Omicron was initially identified.

Early reports from SA on the decoupling of infections and progression to severe disease and death due to the Omicron variant were met with doubt and scepticism by many governments and scientists in high-income countries. Cultural imperialism? Perhaps. Nevertheless, the same decoupling has now been observed globally in settings with high levels of population immunity induced by vaccines and/or past Sars-CoV-2 infection.

The attenuation of the clinical course of infection by the Omicron variant compared with the wild type and preceding variants of concern, has materialised despite the heightened transmissibility and infectiousness of the Omicron variant relative to the wild type virus and earlier variants that dominated during previous waves.

Natural infection and vaccine-induced immunity were associated with substantial decline in effectiveness (vaccine conferring about 30% protection) against infections and mild Covid-19 due to Omicron compared with the preceding Delta variant (70%-80% protection). This decline in effectiveness was due to mutations in the Omicron variant rendering it evasive to antibody neutralising activity (the mediator of protection against infection by preventing the virus from attaching to and infecting the human cells).

Nevertheless, immunity derived from past infections and vaccines still conferred high levels of protection against severe Covid-19 and death, largely attributed to the “T-cell” immune responses. The “T-cell” responses, particularly those referred to as natural killer (NK) cells act by identifying and killing off human cells infected by the virus, preventing further replication of the virus and infection of other cells and consequently protecting against severe Covid-19.

In contrast to the relative resistance of Omicron to antibody activity induced by vaccines designed against the ancestry virus, or by infections from anteceding variants due to extensive mutations, these mutations had substantially less effect on the multidimensional repertoire of T-cell immunity induced by either vaccines or past infections. Consequently, the experience of vaccines (or preceding infections) having diminished ability to protect against infection, while maintaining high levels of protection against severe Covid-19 even due to Omicron, is analogous to earlier experience with the Beta variant wave. However, notably, Omicron arose when the level of population immunity is greater than twofold compared to when the Beta variant dominated in SA.

The evolution of the Sars-CoV-2 virus indicates that further resurgences and new variants are likely, as is already occurring with an offshoot (the BA2 lineage) of the parent Omicron variant (BA1), which could be even more transmissible. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that the virus will accumulate a multitude of mutations enabling it to broadly evade the multidimensional “T-cell” immunity induced by vaccines, and even less so the greater breadth of T-cell responses that follow natural infection.

Notably, the most robust antibody responses that are able to mitigate much of the antibody-evasiveness of even Omicron, are evident in individuals who developed immunity from a combination of vaccination and natural infection (in either sequence), with such hybrid immunity also conferring a greater depth of T-cell responses.

Before the Omicron wave testing for Sars-CoV-2 antibodies — a reasonable proxy for the presence of underlying memory T-cells at a population level — indicated that 70% of unvaccinated adults older than 18 had been infected during the first three waves of Covid-19 in Gauteng. This high level of seropositivity is also prevalent elsewhere in SA, as high as 85% in more densely populated settings. Following on the Omicron wave, during which an estimated 30%-40% of South Africans were probably infected, in all likelihood more than 80% of the population has now been infected at least once since the start of the pandemic.

The high force of infection by Sars-CoV-2 in SA has come at the huge cost of 290,000 lives lost to Covid-19, with an attributable fatality rate of 490 per 100,000. The high attributable death rate in SA ranks it among the top 10 countries by death rate as at mid-January 2022, twofold higher than the UK (at 220 per 100,000).