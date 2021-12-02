National / Health

Quarantine over for most SA passengers on Dutch flights

More than 20 South Africans who arrived in the Netherlands on November 26 and tested positive for Covid-19 will be free to continue their travels on Thursday

02 December 2021 - 11:51 Toby Sterling
More than half of those who had been held at the hotel are now free to continue their travels. File photo of Covid desk at a Dutch airport. Picture: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER
More than half of those who had been held at the hotel are now free to continue their travels. File photo of Covid desk at a Dutch airport. Picture: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

Dutch health authorities said that more than 20 passengers who have been in quarantine since testing positive for Covid-19 after flying from SA on November 26 will be allowed to leave on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the health authority for Kennemerland, in which Schiphol airport is situated, said authorities won’t disclose whether any of the 14 passengers found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the virus are being released, citing their right to privacy.

They also won’t disclose or discuss the seriousness of those patients’ symptoms, the spokesperson added, also citing their right to privacy.

The GGD tested more than 600 passengers who arrived on two flights that had departed from Johannesburg and Cape Town on Friday, before the Dutch government changed its rules on air traffic from Southern Africa because of concerns about the Omicron variant.

Of 62 passengers who tested positive for Covid-19, 44 were held in isolation in a hotel near Schiphol airport, while some Dutch citizens have been in quarantine at home.

Results of follow-up tests on Monday mean that more than half of those who had been held at the hotel are now free to continue their travels, a GGD statement said.

“People who tested positive will remain in isolation. Their situation varies ... some have symptoms, others don’t or barely,” GGD Kennemerland director Bert van Velden said in a statement.

The discovery of Omicron, labelled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation, has sparked worries globally the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dutch health authorities are also trying to contact and test about 5,000 other passengers who have travelled from countries in Southern Africa since November 20. Those tests have so far discovered two additional Omicron cases.

Reuters

Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA flights landed

‘We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on November 19 and 23,’ the Dutch public health institute said
World
2 days ago

NICOLE FRITZ: We do unto Zimbabweans what Boris Johnson has done to us

SA complains about being locked out of the UK unfairly but is quick to apply similar sanctions on neighbours
Opinion
22 hours ago

61 travellers from SA in Netherlands test positive for Covid-19

The Dutch government banned all air travel from Southern Africa early on Friday
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Daily vaccination rate rockets while Covid-19 ...
National
2.
Court orders fresh decision on how to hold ...
National
3.
ANC MPs reject DA’s pension reform bill
National
4.
Vaccine passports may start in early 2022
National / Health
5.
Stop penalising SA and Botswana for detecting the ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.