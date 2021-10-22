Fourth wave severity depends on if there is a new variant, Salim Abdool Karim says

“As much as we are fed up, tired and want to be done with it, I have to say that I don't think the virus is done. This virus is still spreading and we have to be ready to deal with it.”

According to Abdool Karim, the fourth Covid-19 would arrive three months after the third wave came to an end. The new wave is therefore set to begin between November and January.

“What’s critical [about the possible wave] is whether we get a new variant, because a new variant will determine whether we have a severe fourth wave or just a mild one,” said Abdool Karim.

Earlier this week, Gauteng premier David Makhura raised concerns about a possible fourth wave, saying “it is something we are still worried about”.

“If we had more vaccinations we wouldn’t be as worried, but the rate of vaccination we have so far … we are not at 50% with regards to the single doses. Here in Gauteng, we are at 32% single doses for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. We would be happier if we were at least 60%,” said Makhura.

Previously, Abdool Karim told Bhekisisa that SA would not be able to stop a fourth wave, because “you have to have a very high level of vaccination to stop it”.