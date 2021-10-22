JSE firmer as China’s Evergrande avoids a default
JSE all share gains 0.8% midmorning as Evergrande debt repayment ‘to provide some relief to China equities’
22 October 2021 - 11:01
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed as digested reports that Chinese property developer Evergrande has avoided default.
Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before the weekend’s deadline. It is reported that bondholders will receive the funds before Saturday, which meets the 30-day grace period since the firm missed the original payment date...
