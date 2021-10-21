National / Health Incentives in store to encourage over 60s to get Covid-19 jabs Government aims to launch scheme within weeks with pilot project offering food vouchers B L Premium

Food vouchers, lottery entries and mobile data are among the incentives the government is considering to shore up flagging demand for Covid-19 vaccines among people over 60 years before the next surge in infections, anticipated in December.

The government’s mass vaccination programme, launched in May, was initially hobbled by bureaucratic delays and limited supplies, before gathering pace in August as more sites opened up and doses became available. But since then demand has faltered and the rate of vaccination has flatlined among the over 60s, sending the government scrambling to find ways to increase the uptake...