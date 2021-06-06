National / Health SA on tenterhooks over J&J shots but decision may be made on Monday Delayed update by the Food & Drug Administration on the manufacturing conditions at a US factory could be issued on Monday BL PREMIUM

The delayed update by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on the manufacturing conditions at a US factory, which halted the release of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) worldwide, may come as early as Monday, says a senior health official.

J&J’s vaccines are central to the SA government’s rollout plans as they require only a single shot and are easier to store than the Pfizer/BioNTech double-shot vaccine that is now being provided...