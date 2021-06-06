SA on tenterhooks over J&J shots but decision may be made on Monday
Delayed update by the Food & Drug Administration on the manufacturing conditions at a US factory could be issued on Monday
06 June 2021 - 18:30
The delayed update by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on the manufacturing conditions at a US factory, which halted the release of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) worldwide, may come as early as Monday, says a senior health official.
J&J’s vaccines are central to the SA government’s rollout plans as they require only a single shot and are easier to store than the Pfizer/BioNTech double-shot vaccine that is now being provided...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now