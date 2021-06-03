National / Health Western Cape vaccine rate set to peak as supply crunch bites The hold on Johnson & Johnson shots is frustrating the province’s plans to ramp up inoculations BL PREMIUM

SA’s acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines is forcing the Western Cape health department to put the brakes on its plans to expand its immunisation programme.

It appears to be the first province to warn that it has hit a plateau in its vaccination rate, triggered by the worldwide delay in the supply of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shots, which were intended to be the workhorse of SA’s mass inoculation drive...