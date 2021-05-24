Companies / Healthcare Next week is key as Netcare braces for third wave in Gauteng BL PREMIUM

SA’s third-biggest private hospital group, Netcare, is bracing for an expected surge in coronavirus infections in Gauteng, which could meet the technical definition for a third wave within the next week, says CEO Richard Friedland.

A third wave will occur when the seven-day moving average of new cases exceeds 30% of the previous wave’s peak, according to the definition used by the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium...