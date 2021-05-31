Sharp drop in cancer diagnosis in Western Cape in early lockdown
Study shows a plunge of more than a third in diagnosis at one of the main state labs
31 May 2021 - 17:45
Cancer diagnosis at one of Western Cape’s main state laboratories plunged by more than a third during the first three months of SA’s coronavirus lockdown, according to a study published online in the SA Medical Journal.
The paper is among a growing body of research highlighting the scale of deferred care triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, as health-care services were disrupted and patients stayed away from facilities for fear of infection. Early diagnosis is critical for many cancers because it improves the odds of survival...
