Sharp drop in cancer diagnosis in Western Cape in early lockdown Study shows a plunge of more than a third in diagnosis at one of the main state labs

Cancer diagnosis at one of Western Cape’s main state laboratories plunged by more than a third during the first three months of SA’s coronavirus lockdown, according to a study published online in the SA Medical Journal.

The paper is among a growing body of research highlighting the scale of deferred care triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, as health-care services were disrupted and patients stayed away from facilities for fear of infection. Early diagnosis is critical for many cancers because it improves the odds of survival...