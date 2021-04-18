National / Health Stalled J&J vaccine rollout poised to resume this week Enough inventory to resume quickly, says B4SA BL PREMIUM

The resumption of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine programme awaits approval of its updated protocol by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and a group of university research ethics committees before the stalled programme can restart.

“Once we have received the formal documentation, we will be able to critically evaluate it and turn it around very quickly,” said Prof Marc Blockman, chair of the human research ethics committee at the University of Cape Town’s faculty of health...