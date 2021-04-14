Zweli Mkhize blames Big Pharma for vaccine delivery delays
The health minister says talks have been lengthy and difficult as the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines sought onerous terms
14 April 2021 - 11:23
UPDATED 14 April 2021 - 18:41
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has accused coronavirus vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer of making unreasonable demands that have delayed the delivery of shots to SA.
The government faces growing pressure over its failure to begin rolling out vaccines to the general population. Despite having Africa’s biggest recorded Covid-19 caseload, SA lags behind in its vaccination efforts and has so far inoculated only 290,000 health workers with J&J’s vaccine under the Sisonke implementation study...
