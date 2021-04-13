National / Health Government pauses use of J&J vaccine pending safety review BL PREMIUM

The government has paused the use of Johnson (J&J)’s Covid-19 vaccine, pending a safety review by SA’s medicines regulator, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday night.

The development came just hours after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) jointly recommended pausing administration of J&J’s vaccine after six cases of a severe type of blood clot were reported in women aged between 18 and 48, who all developed symptoms within two weeks of receiving the shot. ..