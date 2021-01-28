National / Health New virus variant giving WHO Africa head sleepless nights The SA 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant is estimated to be 50% more contagious than older lineages BL PREMIUM

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, has urged governments to step up tried and tested methods for slowing the coronavirus, warning that Covid-19 fatigue, the aftermath of year-end gatherings and more contagious variants could drive up infections and overwhelm health systems.

“Africa is at a crossroad and all Africans must double down on the measures that work so well — frequent hand-washing, social-distancing and masks,” she said. “Our shared goal is to get ahead of the virus. Unfortunately, the journey will be longer, harder and far more costly in the absence of consistent, all-of-society commitments to blocking infection.” ..