Western Cape on high alert for more super-spreader events
Jump in Covid-19 cases traced to a big party at a nightclub in Claremont
19 October 2020 - 05:05
A confined environment, cheap liquor and a large crowd of teenagers partying until dawn has sparked Cape Town’s first recorded coronavirus super-spreading event among the middle class, sending a shock wave through the city’s leafy suburbs.
By October 15, the Western Cape health department had traced 89 cases of Covid-19 to an event at the Tin Roof nightclub in Claremont 12 days earlier, 38 of them grade 12 pupils who have been forced to defer writing their matric examination and may well have scotched their university plans.
