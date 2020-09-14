SA needn’t fear the ‘second wave’, says Madhi

The borders can open, the curfew can be lifted and international can travel resume, according to Wits vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi, a member of the Medical Advisory Council, which is advising the government on its response to Covid-19. “There is ample opportunity to be a bit more aggressive in opening up society,” Madhi tells the FM.

This comes as consensus builds that SA could move to a level 1 lockdown this week, which would entail exactly these measures.

But despite the recommendations mentioned above, Madhi believes restrictions on mass gatherings should remain in place.

Such a limitation shouldn’t be an arbitrary number, such as 50 people per venue, for example, but rather a limit on a large number of people in a small space – if you have “1,000 people attending a church service at the FNB stadium, all spaced apart in the open air”, that wouldn’t be a problem, he says. But the same number of attendants in a 200m² church or mosque that has poor ventilation could lead to “super-spreader” events, where a large number of people could get infected at one time.

“I don’t think we are in any position right now to take that sort of a gamble,” he says.

Even though fears of a new surge of infections are rising in Europe, some scientists believe that if SA experiences any “second wave”, it’ll be orders of magnitude lower than its first. Which is why they believe life can begin to return to normal.

Madhi doesn’t believe we should “dismiss the second wave idea out of hand”, but says that if this happens, we’re likely to see far fewer deaths.