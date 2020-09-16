SA’s waning Covid-19 epidemic puzzles experts
Researchers have no easy answer for why country was spared hospitals being overwhelmed as in Italy and US
16 September 2020 - 05:10
To everyone’s relief, SA’s health system has largely coped with the coronavirus pandemic, sparing the nation the harrowing spectacle of overwhelmed hospitals and mortuaries as seen in northern Italy and New York.
The question is why? And for that, researchers have no easy answer.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now