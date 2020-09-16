National / Health SA’s waning Covid-19 epidemic puzzles experts Researchers have no easy answer for why country was spared hospitals being overwhelmed as in Italy and US BL PREMIUM

To everyone’s relief, SA’s health system has largely coped with the coronavirus pandemic, sparing the nation the harrowing spectacle of overwhelmed hospitals and mortuaries as seen in northern Italy and New York.

The question is why? And for that, researchers have no easy answer.