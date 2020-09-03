National / Health Covid-19 research hints at good news in herd immunity debate The data is likely to spark discussion about whether some regions have enough people with immunity for the virus to no longer easily spread BL PREMIUM

Covid-19 may have spread extensively in some of Cape Town’s most densely populated regions, according to a study that may spark debate about whether parts of the country have already reached a degree of herd immunity.

The preliminary findings could indicate that in some areas enough people may have been infected for the virus to no longer easily spread. It may also help explain why the Western Cape did not see a surge in new cases when lockdown restrictions were eased.