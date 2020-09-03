Covid-19 research hints at good news in herd immunity debate
The data is likely to spark discussion about whether some regions have enough people with immunity for the virus to no longer easily spread
03 September 2020 - 12:41
Covid-19 may have spread extensively in some of Cape Town’s most densely populated regions, according to a study that may spark debate about whether parts of the country have already reached a degree of herd immunity.
The preliminary findings could indicate that in some areas enough people may have been infected for the virus to no longer easily spread. It may also help explain why the Western Cape did not see a surge in new cases when lockdown restrictions were eased.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now