Competition Commission probing price of Covid-19 treatment remdesivir
Activists and researchers complain about the charge for treatment imported from the US
31 August 2020 - 21:26
The Competition Commission is investigating the price of US pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead Science’s coronavirus treatment remdesivir and prices charged by generic firms to which it granted manufacturing licences after a complaint by activists and researchers.
Commission spokesperson Makunga Siyabulela said on Monday that the organisation received a request from non-profit organisation the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) and Wits research unit Ezintsha to examine the price of remdesivir. “It is ... currently under investigation and remedies are likely to be behavioural and/or an administrative penalty, if there is a finding of a contravention,” he said.
