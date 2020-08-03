Cipla’s generic Covid-19 drug lands in SA but the state isn’t buying it
Remdesivir would sell for almost R6,000 for a five-day course, markedly less than overseas
03 August 2020 - 18:19
UPDATED 03 August 2020 - 19:44
SA’s biggest private hospital groups have obtained supplies of Indian drug manufacturer Cipla’s cut-price generic version of the coronavirus drug remdesivir, which speeds up recovery in severely ill patients.
However, a question mark hangs over whether state patients will benefit as the company is yet to receive orders from provincial health departments.
