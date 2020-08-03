National / Health Cipla’s generic Covid-19 drug lands in SA but the state isn’t buying it Remdesivir would sell for almost R6,000 for a five-day course, markedly less than overseas BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest private hospital groups have obtained supplies of Indian drug manufacturer Cipla’s cut-price generic version of the coronavirus drug remdesivir, which speeds up recovery in severely ill patients.

However, a question mark hangs over whether state patients will benefit as the company is yet to receive orders from provincial health departments.