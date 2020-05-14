National / Health

Sanac CEO Sandile Buthelezi appointed as health DG

Buthelezi joins the health department at a critical time, as it seeks to manage the Covid-19 pandemic

14 May 2020 - 20:02 TAMAR KAHN
Dr Sandile Buthelezi. Picture: SANAC
Dr Sandile Buthelezi. Picture: SANAC

South African National Aids Council (Sanac) CEO Sandile Buthelezi has been appointed director-general of the health department, the cabinet announced on Thursday evening.

He takes the reins from Anban Pillay, who has been acting in the position for the past six months. Pillay, who is deputy director-general for National Health Insurance (NHI) stepped into the role after the sudden resignation of director-general Precious Matsoso last November, who had been in the position for almost a decade.

He joins the department at a critical time, as it seeks to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and maintain vital health services. The department is also driving major health reforms under the banner of NHI, the government’s plan for universal health cover.

A medical doctor by training, Buthelezi was appointed CEO of Sanac in 2017, after working as the country director for Icap, an HIV project linked to Columbia University. He began his career employed as a doctor in various hospitals in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, before working for a decade as KwaZulu-Natal’s head of strategic health programmes.

His past is not without controversy, as he spent five years working under former KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, who persecuted doctors determined to provide HIV-positive pregnant women with medication to protect their babies from the virus. 

Buthelezi is the first medical doctor to be health director-general since the departure of Ayanda Ntsaluba in 2003, who was succeeded by former teacher Thami Mseleku and pharmacist Matsoso.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

HIV deaths may double in Sub-Saharan Africa if Covid-19 crisis hinders healthcare

Modelling shows a six-month disruption in HIV health services could turn the clock back to 2008, when more than 950,000 Aids-related deaths were ...
World
3 days ago

Chair of medical schemes regulator dies of Covid-19

Dr Clarence Mini was appointed chair of the CMS by former health minister Aaron Motsoaledi
National
2 days ago

General health care takes a big Covid-19 hit

Hospitals are urged not to treat non-Covid patients until they can respond to a new coronavirus surge
Opinion
7 hours ago

First there was HIV and Ebola, now Matshidiso Moeti faces down Covid-19

The WHO’s SA-born Africa director knows the invisible enemy is perhaps the most serious health crisis she will face
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Liquor stores warn of chaos under level 3 ...
National
2.
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ...
National
3.
NPA discovers more payments from Schabir Shaik to ...
National
4.
Mkhwebane takes Sars legal battle over Zuma tax ...
National
5.
Powerhouse cities may stay locked down
National

Related Articles

A ‘men’s parliament’ likely this year, says SA National Aids Council

National

AIDS council slammed for sidelining CEO

National / Health

Respected health director-general resigns

National

EXCLUSIVE: Health DG kept in the dark on revisions to NHI Bill

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.