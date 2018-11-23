Health DG kept in the dark on revisions to NHI Bill

Health director-general Precious Matsoso says she has been completely sidelined by presidential adviser Olive Shisana and health minister Aaron Motsoaledi in revising the controversial draft National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

The draft bill proposes far-reaching reforms to SA’s health system in order to achieve the government’s ambition of providing universal health coverage. The draft bill was released on June 21, with a three-month comment period that closed on September 21.

It was then substantially changed by a team overseen by Shisana without consulting the Treasury officials, according to a leaked Treasury letter seen by Business Day last week.

It is now clear that Matsoso, who is the department’s accounting officer, has been left in the dark too.

In a hard-hitting interview with Business Day on Wednesday night, she said the last time she had seen a copy of the draft bill was when it was released for public comment in June.

"I have not been involved at all in Olive’s bill. The process has been driven through structures I am not involved in," she said

by telephone from Switzerland, where she was attending a WHO meeting.

Matsoso said policy development should be conducted in an open and transparent manner, but this had not been the case since Shisana’s involvement.

"I don’t know who has been consulted on the bill. I’ve never seen policy developed in this way. It is an unhappy state of affairs," she said.

Shisana said the Presidency had liaised with Motsoaledi, who had delegated two officials to work on the NHI Bill based on their technical skills — deputy director-general for NHI Anban Pillay and Motsoaledi’s adviser, Aquina Thulare.