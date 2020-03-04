National / Health SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising BL PREMIUM

SA’s obesity epidemic shows no sign of slowing and is likely to affect almost half the country’s women and almost a quarter of its men by 2025, putting strain on an already stretched health budget, according to a new report from the World Obesity Federation.

It means SA will miss the World Health Organisation target of holding obesity rates steady at 2010 levels, and face deepening associated health-care costs.