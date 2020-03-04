SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising

SA’s obesity epidemic shows no sign of slowing and is likely to affect almost half the country’s women and almost a quarter of its men by 2025, putting strain on an already stretched health budget, according to a new report from the World Obesity Federation.
It means SA will miss the World Health Organisation target of holding obesity rates steady at 2010 levels, and face deepening associated health-care costs.
