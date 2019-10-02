National / Health NEWS ANALYSIS: Politicians need to drop hostility to help fix private health care Minister will appoint board after a public nomination process, and it will have the autonomy to appoint its chair, CEO and all other executives BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission’s health market inquiry, which released its final report on Monday, has told us what many patients who use the private sector already know: prices are rising faster than consumer inflation, expensive tests and investigations are offered at the drop of a hat, and there is no way of finding out ahead of time whether a doctor or hospital provides care that is better or worse than their peers.

Patients are thus buying blind.