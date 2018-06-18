National / Health

Where has all the dodgy polony gone? Here’s a concrete answer

18 June 2018 - 09:16 Wendy Knowler
Damage done: A worker walks past polony products after they were removed from the shelves of a Pick n Pay outlet in Johannesburg. The strain responsible for 90% of cases of listeria infection was traced to polony made in a Tiger Brands factory in Polokwane. Picture: REUTERS
So now we know what SA’s not-fit-for-consumption polony is good for — cement.

Having recalled its entire range of Enterprise and Snax processed meats in the wake of the Health Department’s revelation that its Polokwane plant was the source of SA’s deadly listeriosis outbreak‚ Tiger Brands had a mountain of potentially lethal processed meat to get rid of.

A paragraph in the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) report gave a hint as to what happened to all that "condemned" processed meat: "As of 29 May‚ 2‚670 tonnes of recalled Enterprise and Snax products have been destroyed by thermal or landfill‚ according to certificates provided by Department of Environmental Affairs officials."

Probed for more information on "thermal and landfill" means of destruction (burnt and buried?) the NICD officials referred Times Select to the Department of Environmental Affairs.

An official who asked not to be named said: "The products have either been sent for treatment at a licensed healthcare risk waste treatment facility or a cement manufacturing facility‚ or for controlled disposal at a Class A (hazardous) landfill site.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. 

