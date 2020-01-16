Features Why the matric results don’t add up On the surface, the class of 2019’s matric results speak to an improvement in education outcomes. Dig a little deeper, however, and the situation is slightly less rosy BL PREMIUM

As the inevitable hand-wringing and criticism of SA’s education system plays out after the release of the national senior certificate (NSC) results last week, it is worth noting some of the successes of the class of 2019.

For a start, last year’s matrics achieved more bachelor’s passes than ever before: 36.9% of those who wrote the NSC received a pass that allows them to apply for university — up from in 28.4% in 2014.