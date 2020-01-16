Why the matric results don’t add up
On the surface, the class of 2019’s matric results speak to an improvement in education outcomes. Dig a little deeper, however, and the situation is slightly less rosy
16 January 2020 - 05:00
As the inevitable hand-wringing and criticism of SA’s education system plays out after the release of the national senior certificate (NSC) results last week, it is worth noting some of the successes of the class of 2019.
For a start, last year’s matrics achieved more bachelor’s passes than ever before: 36.9% of those who wrote the NSC received a pass that allows them to apply for university — up from in 28.4% in 2014.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.