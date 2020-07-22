Wits Business School appoints Sasol executive as new head

The University of the Witwatersrand Business Schools (WBS) has appointed Sasol executive Maurice Radebe as its new head and director with effect from January.

Radebe is the former MD of Sasol and is the current executive vice-president of Sasol’s energy business. Radebe is a WBS alumnus, and has completed a management advancement programme (MAP) and an MBA.

“In a rapidly changing world, it is essential for the private and public sectors, and academia, to forge strong partnerships that will help us to reimagine the futures that we want, and to craft solutions that will ultimately benefit society,” said Wits vice-chancellor designate Zeblon Vilakazi.

“The WBS should serve as the nexus between academia and business, and Maurice Radebe is the ideal catalyst to effect positive change to shape our future economy,” Vilakazi said.

