Panyaza Lesufi back as Gauteng education MEC after public demand

Following pressure by the public and the education sector, Gauteng premier David Makhura has moved Panyaza Lesufi out of the finance portfolio and named him education MEC again.

Makhura's first reshuffle came less than a day after the 10 new MECs were sworn in on Thursday.

Lesufi was initially appointed as MEC of finance and e-governance by Makhura. The new position was effectively a promotion on Makhura's part, trusting Lesufi with finances of SA's economic heartland.

Gauteng's former finance MEC Barbara Creecy was appointed environment, forestry and fisheries minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet, on Wednesday. Creecy was also an education MEC before she was elevated to finance MEC in 2014.

The finance MEC position will now be held by Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who is former deputy speaker of the legislature. She is also the deputy secretary of the ANC in the province.

According to an IOL report, in 2009, then Gauteng agriculture, conservation and environment MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko resigned after reports that she hurriedly purchased the rare ML 63 AMG Mercedes Benz for her husband with taxpayer money and lost it overnight after her husband was hijacked outside their home in Tulisa Park, Alberton. She was only 25 days into her new job at that stage.

In a statement on Friday morning, Makhura said the “overall nonpartisan feedback from society, the education sector and the movement in general is that it will serve Gauteng better that [Lesufi] remains in the education portfolio to continue the good work of ensuring that our province is the leader and pioneer of educational transformation.”

