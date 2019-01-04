Gauteng’s 87.9% pass rate is cosmetic — and almost twice the real rate

I would like to congratulate the achievements of the matric class of 2018 and thank the principals and teachers of Gauteng for their dedication and unflinching commitment to ensuring our learners have the best possible chance of a successful future.

However, what lies beneath the cosmetic pass rate of 87.9% is the reality of students who did not reach Grade 10 in the expected time or have dropped out of the failing education system. Taking this into account, Gauteng’s real pass rate sits at 48.3%.

This is in stark contrast to the inflated and skewed figure presented by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Youth languishing at home or in lower grades than expected due to the failing education system in Gauteng, certainly do not share Lesufi’s joy.

Furthermore, of the 172,507 learners who were enrolled in Grade 10 in Gauteng in 2018, only 55% sat for their matric exams: what happened to the remaining 77,637 learners who slipped through the education net? What do their futures look like? Lesufi and the ANC have failed the youth of Gauteng.

I have seen first-hand the effects of the constant downward shifts in the subject pass rates, the lack of monitoring of and evaluation systems for teacher performance, the lack of clear policy direction, union interference, sex- and cash-for-jobs scandals, and the absence of leadership in our schools. For every school that “defied the odds” this year, there are many more that failed in providing our learners with access to education, and hope for a better future.