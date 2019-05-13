National

ANC announces premier candidates

Seven nominated but North West still to be decided

13 May 2019 - 21:30 Genevieve Quintal
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS
A special ANC national executive committee on Monday nominated premier candidates for seven of the provinces it retained in the election, except for the North West which the party said would be announced in due course.

The special NEC sat after provincial executive committees submitted three names to the executive for the positions of premiers.

While the NEC didn't give reasons for why it had not yet made a decision on the North West premier, the province has been marred by factional wars. In 2018, provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo was forced to resign as premier after violent protests.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said an announcement would be made in due course.

Ahead of the meeting, Magashule said where there were issues and challenges, the NEC, the party's highest decision making body, would decide on premier candidates.

Shortly after Mahumapelo's resignation, the ANC disbanded the provincial leadership and replaced it with a provincial task team. Mahumapelo and others went to court to have the decision overturned and won the case earlier in 2019. The ANC at the time said it would appeal the judgment, but was also looking for a political solution.

The ANC North West’s list conference in December descended into chaos and was marred by violence. The conference was then postponed and an attempt to hold a second list conference was also reportedly halted.

David Makhura would remain the premier in Gauteng, which the ANC won by the skin of its teeth, receiving just above 50%. In KwaZulu-Natal, provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala will take up the top position in the province.

There are two women premier candidates for the Free State and Mpumalanga:  Sisi Ntombela and Refilwe Mtsweni respectively.

Oscar Mabuyane is the premier candidate in the Eastern Cape and Zamani Saul in the Northern Cape.

Magashule said the NEC agreed that in the province where men were premiers at least 60% of the provincial executive had to be  women. Where the premier was female there would be 50/50 representation in the executive. Youth representation would also be integrated.

The speakers in all provinces would be women, irrespective of whether the premier was a man or a women, he said.

Premiers and speakers of the provinces will be elected following the swearing in of  provincial legislatures. 

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

