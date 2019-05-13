ANC announces premier candidates

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said an announcement would be made in due course.

Ahead of the meeting, Magashule said where there were issues and challenges, the NEC, the party's highest decision making body, would decide on premier candidates.

Shortly after Mahumapelo's resignation, the ANC disbanded the provincial leadership and replaced it with a provincial task team. Mahumapelo and others went to court to have the decision overturned and won the case earlier in 2019. The ANC at the time said it would appeal the judgment, but was also looking for a political solution.

The ANC North West’s list conference in December descended into chaos and was marred by violence. The conference was then postponed and an attempt to hold a second list conference was also reportedly halted.

David Makhura would remain the premier in Gauteng, which the ANC won by the skin of its teeth, receiving just above 50%. In KwaZulu-Natal, provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala will take up the top position in the province.

There are two women premier candidates for the Free State and Mpumalanga: Sisi Ntombela and Refilwe Mtsweni respectively.