Be part of the debate: university education and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Implantable cellphones, reading glasses and clothes connected to the web, robot pharmacists, company board members replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), 3D-printed cars, organs for transplant ... it reads like a list of science-fiction extravagances, but these are just some of the very real developments around us as the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) irrevocably changes our lives.

Profound and rapid change is not only certain, but also already evident. Workplaces, service providers and purveyors of goods are all grappling with the implications of the information – both beneficial and intrusive – we now cannot live without.

If it is to remain relevant, functional and purposeful in contributing meaningfully to our fast-changing world, university education needs to adapt to the way it learns, teaches and conducts research.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is shouldering its responsibility as an academic and research leader in SA and on the continent by considering, discussing and acting on the best responses to these new demands.

Aside from its own research, programmes and initiatives in the sciences and humanities, UJ is hosting a series of web-based Cloudebate discussion panels that include academics, media, students, alumni and industry experts.

The next Cloudebate will investigate how universities should be teaching, how their students should be learning, what curricula to embrace, and what kinds of technologies, partnerships and revolutionary thinking to employ to maximise a responsible and productive way forward.

This follows the Cloudebate held in April, which investigated the relevance of the academic thesis process in today’s fast-paced world.