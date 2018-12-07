Tomorrow’s technology in SA: watch UJ’s Cloudebates online

As the end of the second decade of the 21st century approaches, a massive change called the Fourth Industrial Revolution is unfolding in SA and around the world. It has to do with the way we think, because it’s about the way that machines think.

Through the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), machines have started doing so much of the thinking for us. And this means we have to do a great deal of thinking about them and their effect on all the spheres of our lives.

In response to this exciting challenge, and as a technological and academic leader in Africa, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has devised a programme of web-based discussion panels called Cloudebates.

These Cloudebates, which comprise panellists from academia, the media, students, alumni and industry experts, are an expression of the conundrum we find ourselves in – straddling real-world issues virtually, as they are live-streamed to a virtual audience.

The Cloudebates are housed in an online hub (www.uj.ac.za/4IR) of UJ 4IR related research and stories. You can log on, view past debates and sign up for future discussions.

In this new world of automated and autonomous services, manufacturing and, increasingly, even medicine, art and creativity, UJ is not content to simply lead in developing highly sophisticated and relevant AI tools on and for our continent. It is determined to investigate, through its Cloudebates and other initiatives, the implications of the increasing dominance of AI for our society, and for the individuals within it who strive so hard for economic emancipation.

The university is facing the challenges posed by the need to deal with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, while contributing to it with new indigenous technologies. UJ is interested in understanding the way tomorrow works and simultaneously creating tomorrow by ensuring future-fit graduates.