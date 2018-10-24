Medium-term budget makes commitment to improve school infrastructure

Finance minister Tito Mboweni emphasised the government’s commitment to improving school infrastructure when he delivered his maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) speech to parliament on Wednesday.

“Nobody should learn in a school that is unsafe. Our children must have access to adequate sanitation,” he said.

The Treasury said the most urgent priority was to eradicate pit latrines in schools. An extra R800m has consequently been added to the 2018-2019 adjustment budget for the school infrastructure backlogs grant. This has been achieved by taking money from other school infrastructure programmes.

“Over the medium term, the government, donors and private-sector companies will fund these projects and test new sanitation technology,” the Treasury said in the statement.