No tax hikes proposed for 2019 in medium-term budget

Currently, the revenue projections assume no change to tax rates, but provide for annual adjustments to personal income tax brackets, levies and excise duties in line with inflation.

Revenue collections to the end of September grew 10.7%. However, SA’s move into a recession for the first time since the global financial crisis, coupled with a once-off payment of overdue VAT refunds, will result in a revenue shortfall of R27.4bn.

VAT refunds account for R20bn, while R7.4bn reflects lower corporate tax and personal income tax.

“The refund problem is a legacy from practices that became entrenched. We weren’t aware of the extent of refunds not paid out,” the Treasury’s head of tax and financial sector policy, Ismail Momoniat, said ahead of the speech.

The refunds, however, will provide a much-needed boost to the real economy, finance minister Tito Mboweni said in his budget speech in parliament.

The Treasury also expects shortfalls of R24.7bn in 2019-2020 and R33bn in 2020-2021.